David Warner Shares Picture of His Younger Self, Says ‘Wanted to Be a Fireman’ (View Post)

David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram/@DavidWarner)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. With no sporting action on the horizon for the foreseeable future, sports stars have taken to social media to past their time and Australian cricketer David Warne is no different. The 33-year-old has been fairly active on his social media, sharing details of day-to-day activities with his fans and recently shared a photo from his childhood days. David Warner Has ‘Officially Lost It’ While Being in Isolation, Shares Hilarious TikTok Video With His Family.

Australian cricketer David Warner went down memory lane and posted a picture of his younger self when he was just four years old on his official Instagram account. With the photo, Warner also revealed that he wanted to be fireman while growing up. ‘When I was a little boy I wanted to be a fireman!! What did you want to be??’ the Australian captioned his post. David Warner Produces Music Using Wine Glass and Kitchen Utensils While Humming to Iconic Song ‘Stand by Me’ (Watch Video).

David Warner is one of the most explosive cricketers and has always entertained on the cricketing field with his batting. And although the Australian is out of cricketing action, he has found a way to keep his fans entertained on social media with several funny TikTok videos.

In his very recent video, David Warner was joined by former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra. The cricketer has also included wife Candice and his three daughters in several videos.