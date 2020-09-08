Questions over the spirit of the game have been raised again as the cricketing world witnessed another mankading episode in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 in Kabul. Veteran Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran, who represents Mis Ainak Knights, dismissed Kabul Eagles opener Noor Ali Zadran at the non-striker’s end before even delivering the ball. The right-handed batsman took a few steps as the bowler was about the deliver the ball. However, an alert Zadran took the opportunity and ran the opener out. The pacer was nothing but ecstatic while the batsman was shocked. Ricky Ponting Doesn’t Want R Ashwin to ‘Mankad’ Batsmen, Brad Hogg Differs.

Following Mis Ainak Knights’ appeal, the on-field umpires went upstairs. The replay clearly showcased that the batsman was backing up too far when Zadran took off the bails at the non-striker’s end. The wicket was very crucial as Zadran was batting on 61 off just 42 balls and looked set to help his side chase down the target of 164 runs. Despite the big blow, however, Kabul Eagles cross the line with six wickets in hand, and Noor Ali Zadran received the Man of the Match award. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Dawlat Zadran mankaded Noor Ali.

Watch Video:

Despite being legal in the rule books, this mode of dismissal has been under the radar. During the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, the then Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and left the cricket world divided. Several defended the off-spinner’s action while others bashed him, calling Mankading against the ‘spirit of the game.’

In fact, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Ashwin’s new IPL team Delhi Capitals, had earlier said that he’d ask the veteran Indian off-spinner to not use Mankad in IPL 2020. However, Ponting recently took a u-turn as he claimed that Ashwin managed to convince him to execute the controversial dismissal.

