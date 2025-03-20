DC IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A team that has often showcased a lot of promise, but has failed to latch on to key moments in crunch situations is the Delhi Capitals. Yet to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, DC will look to clinch their maiden title when the 2025 season gets underway, which will see an influx of newer energies, with a new coach and captain, and rejigged support staff. Meanwhile, you can download the Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. India's star performer in the past few ICC events Axar Patel has been handed the franchise captaincy, and will have the likes of former India player Hemang Badani, and ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen as coach and mentor to fall back on. Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Joins Team Camp Ahead of IPL 2025, Former England Cricketer Gives Introductory Speech to DC Members (Watch Video).

IPL 2024 was a poor outing for Delhi Capitals, as the franchise managed to start slow, and picked pace in the business end of the tournament, by the time chances of playing knockouts were diminishing. DC finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table, level with teams like RCB, CSK, and LSG, but had an inferior net run rate to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who qualified.

DC Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 7:30 PM IST DC vs LSG Delhi March 30 3:30 PM IST DC vs SRH Delhi April 5 3:30 PM IST CSK vs DC Chennai April 10 7:30 PM IST RCB vs DC Bengaluru April 13 7:30 PM IST DC vs MI Delhi April 16 7:30 PM IST DC vs RR Delhi April 19 3:30 PM IST GT vs DC Ahmedabad April 22 7:30 PM IST LSG vs DC Lucknow April 27 7:30 PM IST DC vs RCB Delhi April 29 7:30 PM IST DC vs KKR Delhi May 5 7:30 PM IST SRH vs DC Hyderabad May 8 7:30 PM IST PKBS vs DC Dharamsala May 11 7:30 PM IST DC vs GT Delhi May 15 7:30 PM IST MI vs DC Mumbai

DC's squad for IPL 2025 looks quite balanced and has a perfect blend of youth and experience, that could help the franchise pull past crunch situations. With the likes of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, and Karun Nair in the squad, Axar Patel's job as a skipper would be lessened.

