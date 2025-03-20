DC IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A team that has often showcased a lot of promise, but has failed to latch on to key moments in crunch situations is the Delhi Capitals. Yet to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, DC will look to clinch their maiden title when the 2025 season gets underway, which will see an influx of newer energies, with a new coach and captain, and rejigged support staff. Meanwhile, you can download the Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. India's star performer in the past few ICC events Axar Patel has been handed the franchise captaincy, and will have the likes of former India player Hemang Badani, and ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen as coach and mentor to fall back on. Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Joins Team Camp Ahead of IPL 2025, Former England Cricketer Gives Introductory Speech to DC Members (Watch Video).

IPL 2024 was a poor outing for Delhi Capitals, as the franchise managed to start slow, and picked pace in the business end of the tournament, by the time chances of playing knockouts were diminishing. DC finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table, level with teams like RCB, CSK, and LSG, but had an inferior net run rate to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who qualified.

DC Full IPL 2025 Schedule 

 

Date  Time  Match  Venue 
March 24  7:30 PM IST  DC vs LSG  Delhi 
March 30  3:30 PM IST  DC vs SRH  Delhi 
April 5  3:30 PM IST  CSK vs DC  Chennai 
April 10  7:30 PM IST  RCB vs DC  Bengaluru 
April 13  7:30 PM IST  DC vs MI  Delhi 
April 16  7:30 PM IST  DC vs RR  Delhi 
April 19  3:30 PM IST  GT vs DC  Ahmedabad 
April 22  7:30 PM IST  LSG vs DC  Lucknow 
April 27  7:30 PM IST  DC vs RCB  Delhi 
April 29  7:30 PM IST  DC vs KKR  Delhi 
May 5  7:30 PM IST  SRH vs DC  Hyderabad 
May 8  7:30 PM IST  PKBS vs DC  Dharamsala 
May 11  7:30 PM IST  DC vs GT  Delhi 
May 15  7:30 PM IST  MI vs DC  Mumbai 

DC's squad for IPL  2025 looks quite balanced and has a perfect blend of youth and experience, that could help the franchise pull past crunch situations. With the likes of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, and Karun Nair in the squad, Axar Patel's job as a skipper would be lessened.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).