Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 55. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2020. Both DC and RCB will enter this game with a defeat and this will be their last league game of the ongoing season where they will have to win to secure their berth for playoffs. DC is led by Shreyas Iyer, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 weather report and rain forecast from Abu Dhabi. We will also help you with the pitch report. DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 55.

Delhi Capitals is at the 3rd position in the point table, while RCB is at the 2nd spot with both sides having 14 points each. A defeat for either side in the upcoming game of DC vs RCB will leave their fortune of IPL 2020 in hands of other teams. DC lost to Mumbai Indians in their last game, while RCB got defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now let us look at the weather, pitch report and rain forecast from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

The temperature at Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2020, will be around 29 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com. The wind will blow at a speed of 11 km/ h, while the humidity will increase to up to 65 per cent as the day progresses. The clouds will remain clear and there will be no chance of any rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi seems to support since past few games. The previous game played on this track between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals (RR), saw RR chased down the target of 186 runs with ease. Also, with dew factor coming into play later in the evening, bowlers will have a tough time in the 2nd inning.

