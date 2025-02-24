Delhi Capitals are gearing up to lock horns with bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in their upcoming Women's Premier League Season 3 match. The DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 game will be the fifth game for the Capitals and the fourth for the Giants this season. This is the tenth fixture of WPL 2025. DC-W are here after two wins and two losses, helping them have four points from four games. GG-W have only won one game and lost the other two. Grace Harris Hat-Trick Video: Watch Australia All-Rounder Dismiss Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani; Help UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals suffered a big loss against Up Warriorz in their last WPL 2025 game. At first, the Meg Lanning-led side got thrashed for 177 runs, then while batting they got bundled for only 144. The 33-run loss has a bad impact on their NRR, so it's high time for them to get consistent and better their chances for a top-spot finish like the previous seasons.

Gujarat Giants also suffered a big loss in their last game, when MI-W managed a five-wicket win against them, while 23 balls were still left. The Giants have only one win so far, and it was against UP Warriorz. Also, a loss further would make their play-off hopes tougher mid-way.

DC-W vs GG-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have clashed against each other in four Women's Premier League matches. DC-W have the upper hand with three wins, while GG-W managed to win only one match.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Name Meg Lanning Ashleigh Gardner Jemimah Rodrigues Priya Mishra Shafali Verma Kashvee Gautam

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

The two captains Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner have shown glimpses of their fierce batting. While Ashleigh Gardner has two fifties, Lanning also produced a brilliant 69-run knock. Who scores better here is surely a question. Jemimah Rodrigues needs to be careful of Priya Mishra's googlies, as her deliveries can break the rhythm when batters decide to accelerate. Shafali Verma has been decent this season, but not to her full potential, Kashvee Gautam should be using the new ball to get her out, but even she has been only decent and not in lethal form. Who strikes whom would be a spectacle.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 25. The DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

