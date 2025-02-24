Delhi Capitals will lock horns against the Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition on Tuesday, February 25. The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 10th match of the Women's Premier League will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals are having a mixed run so far in the third edition of the Women's Premier League. Delhi has played four matches till now. Out of these, they won two and lost as many games. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: UP Warriorz Move to Fourth Spot After 33-Run Victory Against Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are having a poor run in the ongoing tournament. Giants are ranked at the bottom of the points table. Gujarat has won only one match out of three they have played so far. Gujarat will look to the upcoming game against Delhi Capitals, whereas the Meg Lanning-led side will aim for a strong performance in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 match will be played on February 25. The 10th match of the WPL tournament will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be ideal for cricket during the match hours between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. There are no chances of rain throughout the match. The temperature on February 25 is expected to stay between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is great for batters due to short boundaries and a fast outfield. For the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants game, the situation will remain the same. Batters will play their shots, and bowlers will find it tough to squeeze runs. However, if spinners and pacers apply variations, they can outfox batters.

