DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Preview: Winners of the inaugural edition, Mumbai Indians will clash against Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season on March 15, Saturday. This is the third time Delhi Capitals have qualified for the final of the WPL. They have topped the points table on both occasions in the past but failed to win the title. Now they have a third bite of the cherry and this time they will look to get nothing short of the success. Mumbai Indians were the team who defeated them in the inaugural edition and they will look to do that again when the summit clash takes place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians Enter WPL 2025 Final Against Delhi Capitals; Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt Shine As MI-W Beat Gujarat Giants in Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals have topped the WPL points table three seasons in a row. In WPL 2025, they started slowly but picked up soon and then kept on winning. Despite losing the last game, they secured the top spot. Captain Meg Lanning has been a able leader for them both with and without the bat. She is well supported by contributions from Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and others. DC-W are more of a team who look a sum of the parts rather than individual brilliance. Their bowling has also seen players like Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey step up when it mattered for them. This time, they need just another unified performance to go over the finishing line.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, rely on their individual players and they have been brilliant for them so far in the competition. Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur all have delivered with either the ball or bat in hand. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been specifically incredibly consistent and Matthews has been sensational with her all-round performance. Harmanpreet and Kerr has balanced it out with the bat and ball in hand respectively. With others like Sanskriti Gupta, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia up their sleeves as well, MI-W threaten to take the title away from DC-W once again.

DC-W vs MI-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have clashed against each other in seven times in Women's Premier League matches. Delhi Capitals have an upper hand with 4 victories beside their name. Mumbai Indians have three.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Jess Jonassen Hayley Matthews Meg Lanning Nat Sciver-Brunt Jemimah Rodrigues Amelia Kerr

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Key Battles

Nat Sciver-Brunt can take the game away from Delhi Capitals, that is why the face-off between Jess Jonassen and Sciver-Brunt can be a crucial one which can decide the game. Meanwhile, Shabnim Ismail vs Meg Lanning can be a deciding match up as well given how important Meg's role is for the team.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final live streaming on its app and website. Fans will have to subscribe if they want to watch the complete DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Likely XI

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Gunalan Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

