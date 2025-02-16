DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: In a bid to become sole table-toppers, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on each other in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Dream 11 can scroll down to get all the fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 match between these two unbeaten franchises. WPL 2025: Shafali Varma, Niki Prasad Shine As Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller.

Both teams played thrillers in their last respective matches and will be eager to learn from their errors the second time around. DC will want to improve on their batting, which was singlehandedly marshaled around by Nat Sciver-Brunt. On the other hand, RCB will hope for their bowlers to show a better and more disciplined performance, where apart from Renuka Singh, all others got hammered for plenty. WPL 2025: Out or Not Out? What Does The Run-Out Rule State As Delhi Capitals Win Match Against Mumbai Indians After Controversial Call.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Kanika Ahuja, Shafali Verma,

All-rounders: Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Kim Garth

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Kanika Ahuja, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Renuka Singh, and Kim Garth

