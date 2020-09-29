Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 11 on September 29, 2020. DC won their first two games of IPL season 13, while SRH lost their last two matches. DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says 'There's good energy in the group' ahead of their encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian all-rounder is a star player for Delhi Capitals and played a huge role in their victory against Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, check out the video of DC all-rounder below ahead of DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 match. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 11.

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game by 44 runs by defending the total of 176 runs. While Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders as they failed to defend the target of 143 runs. Prior to that SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Marcus Stoinis played an important role in DC victory against KXIP where he scored 53 runs from 21 balls and also bowled a brilliant last over to take the game till the super-over. Stoinis in the below video says that DC camp consists of senior and junior players and also said that SRH shouldn't be taken completely. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds and Tips: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11.

Marcus Stoinis Speaks Ahead of DC vs SRH, IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer will look forward to leading the table by defeating David Warner's SRH. We are up for an exciting contest, stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates on DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 match.

