Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Delhi Capitals have been the surprise package in this season’s Indian Premier League and remain the only unbeaten team in the competition so far. They are at home to the Mumbai Indians this evening, looking to secure their fifth win on the bounce. After an initial hiccup against Bengaluru in their last match, the side had little trouble securing a routine victory. Opponents Mumbai Indians on the other hand have lost four out of their last five matches and are stuck at the 9th spot in the rankings. It is yet another season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya that the team has looked far from their usual self and it is an area of concern. DC vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 29.

Faf du Plessis has had fitness issues recently and he will be assessed late to determine his availability for the game. K L Rahul has been the star performer with the bat for Delhi and his ability to hold the innings together makes him special. Tristan Stubbs coming in the lower middle-order furthers adds to the stability of the team. In term of bowling, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav are the wicket taking options.

Mumbai Indians need to play Tilak Varma at no 3 with the talented Indian T20 batter not getting much time to settle in when he bats in the lower order. Will Jacks has not had the kind of impact expected of him and the team management could look to replace him. The form of Rohit Sharma is a major challenge for the team and his future at the franchisee next season looks bleak. Jasprit Bumrah looked rusty against Bengaluru and he will hope to have a better game here.

When is DC vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). DC vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 29.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the DC vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi are unstoppable at the moment and they should find a way to secure another win.

