Delhi Capitals (WPL) vs Mumbai Indians (WPL) Women’s Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details: It is down to two teams in the Women’s Premier League 2025 as Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women in the final. This will be the second WPL final contested between these two teams. The two sides met in the final of the inaugural season and MI-W lifted the trophy back then. Interestingly, it will be the third consecutive final for DC-W, and they hope to be lucky for the third time. Meanwhile, continue reading for DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final live streaming online and TV telecast details. DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Women topped the WPL 2025 points table, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) and made a direct entry into the finals with five wins from eight matches. Mumbai Indians Women also won five out of three games before outplaying Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator.

It will be the third meeting between DC-W and MI-W this season. On both previous occasions, DC-W emerged victorious. Despite all this, Mumbai Indians Women come into the final as slight favourites to win the title. DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

When is DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final is set to be played on Saturday, March 15. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025 Final?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025 Final?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. However, Delhi Capitals Women will be keen to turn the tide in their favour this time around and lift their maiden WPL (or any) trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).