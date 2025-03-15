DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025 Final: In the final of Women’s Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final match takes place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15, Saturday. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final match has a start time of 08:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 final on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Delhi Capitals Vice-Captain Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts Ahead of WPL 2025 Final Against Mumbai Indians, Says 'The Break is Working to Our Advantage, We're Ready'.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians meet for the third time, the most important clash, this season. Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in the previous two meetings and as they set their eyes on maiden WPL trophy DC-W will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins this season against MI-W. Interestingly, this is the third consecutive final for DC-W and this time the franchise will be hoping that they break the jinx. The 2025 summit clash is being termed as re-match of inaugural WPL final in which MI-W defeated DC-W. Meanwhile, we have drafted the DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI for WPL 2025 final. Mumbai Indians Enter WPL 2025 Final Against Delhi Capitals; Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt Shine As MI-W Beat Gujarat Giants in Eliminator.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Byrce (DC-W) and Yastika Bhatia (MI-W).

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W) and Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W).

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W).

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail (MI-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Hayley Matthews (vc).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).