The 2nd ODI clash between India and Australia at the SCG saw over 700 runs being scored but the game became memorable for a completely different reason. Dipen Mandaliya, a data analyst from Melbourne, proposed to his girlfriend Rose Wimbush in front of the packed stadium to which she replied yes. Following that incident, the couple became famous on social media and Mandaliya recently shared their love story.

Dipen Mandaliya shared the couple’s few photos along with a picture of a Rose Wimbush’s mail which started their love story with the caption ‘You add the colour in my life!’ Taking to his social media Mandaliya wrote that he moved to a tiny apartment in Melbourne two years ago, which changed his life for the better.

The Data Analyst said that he received posts in the mail meant for the previous occupant – Rose Wimbush – and that his how the two of them met. Dipen Mandaliya added that cricket played a huge part in their relationship and despite having ‘opposite loyalties’ it brought them together. Mandaliya further thanked Glenn Maxwell, Brett Lee and Adam Gilchrist for their lovely comments during the incident.

A post shared by Dipen Mandaliya (@dipen.mandaliya)

The event occurred in the 21st over of India’s chase. The cameraman diverted attention from the game to Dipen Mandaliya proposing Rise Wimbush, which was greeted with a loud cheer after she said yes. Glenn Maxwell was also seen applauding the couple.

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍

‘I know she was a bit nervous, but we both love cricket, and I couldn’t think of a better occasion,’ Dipen Mandaliya told Indian Link when asked about the reason behind proposing to his girlfriend during the game. ‘Looking back, I can see a few hints at a proposal but otherwise, I had no idea!’ said Rose Wimbush about the proposal.

