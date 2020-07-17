Dominic Sibley put up a batting exhibition in the 2nd England vs West Indies Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester and brought a remarkable century . It was the 2nd hundred for Sibley in Test cricket while Stokes (99) is just a run away from registering his 10th ton in the longest format of the game. Amid the situation of the match, the knocks hold even higher significance as this is the first hundred registered in international cricket after the COVID-19 break. Sibley looked rock-solid from the first ball while Stokes, who came to bat at number five, supported him very well. The two well-set batsmen are still on the crease and as England are cruising towards a massive first-innings total. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 2.

Earlier on Day 1, England openers – Sibley and Rory Burns – were invited to bat first as Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field. Burns fell prey to Roston Chase after scoring just 15 runs while Zak Crawley bagged a first-ball duck. Skipper Joe Root was also dismissed for 23 as the home side was tottering at 81/3. The likes of Shanon Gabriel and Holder were breathing fire with the ball. However, Sibley was joined by Stokes and the two stars brought the England innings back on track. The two gave full respect the good deliveries while they also dispatched the bad ones to the boundary. England, West Indies Players Take a Knee.

The home side has already crossed the 260-run mark and are well placed on the driver’s seat. They would be eyeing to cross the 450-run mark as a lot of batting is yet to come. Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler will come into bat next and will aim to add quick runs. Also, the likes of Chris Woakes and Sam Curran can handle the willow and the visitors must vary the fact.

After losing the opening game by four wickets, England are trailing by 1-0 in the three-match series. Hence, the ongoing encounter is a do-or-die game for them. Well, they have certainly made a great start and will aim to guide their side over the line in order to level the series.

