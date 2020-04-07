‘Dono Ride Karengey After Coronavirus’: Shikhar Dhawan Asks Ravindra Jadeja to Go on a Horse Ride With Him After COVID-19 Crisis Is Over

Shikhar Dhawan Asks Ravindra Jadeja to Go on a Horse Ride With Him (Photo Credits: Instagram/ IANS)

As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought all the sporting activities around the world to a halt, many prominent athletes have become more active on social media and are regularly updating their fans with their daily-life activities. Recently, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to his official Instagram post and shared a picture of himself with his two horses. “My horse teaches me everything that I need to know about myself,” read the caption of the snap. Well, it seems like the Saurashtra-born cricketer is itching to go on a ride with his horses. However, he is not the only one to think so. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Motivational Video for Young Budding Cricketers.

When Jadeja’s teammate and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan came across the picture he expressed his desire to ride horses too and asked the all-rounder to go on a horse ride after the Coronavirus epidemic is over. “Dono ride karengey after carona,” commented Dhawan on Jadeja’s post. The two have played a lot of cricket alongside and against each other and seem like sharing a great bond too.

View Post:

View Comment:

Dhawan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Both the cricketers are currently enjoying their time with family and were scheduled to get back in action with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where Jadeja represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while Dhawan opens for Delhi Capitals (DC). However, just like many other cricket tournaments, the gala T20 tournament has also been postponed and according to many reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.

Meanwhile, India is observing a 21-day lockdown owing to the threat. Over 4000 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus with over 120 losing their lives.