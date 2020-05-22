‘Don’t Forget to Run Away From Your Wife’: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Advice to Husbands Smashing Windows While Playing Cricket

Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 crisis getting better in the United Kingdom, athletes all around the nation have been allowed to resume individual training. The news came as a delight for many cricketers and footballers as they have been sharing photos and videos from their training sessions. Well, England all-rounder Ben Stokes also did that. However, he also gave a piece of advice to all the husbands who play cricket. The 28-year-old shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen hitting a ball against the wall of his house. The World Cup-winning all-rounder, however, also revealed the repercussions he’ll face if he breaks the glass of his window. England Cricket Team Resumes Training Under ‘Strict’ Protocols Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside,” wrote Stokes while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. The post didn’t take long getting viral and the comment section of the video also got filled in a jiffy with hilarious messages. Well, the whole world was already aware of Stokes’ prowess with the bat and the ball. However, the talismanic cricketer also has a great sense of humour in his arsenal. England Can Host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland Between July-September in Front of Empty Stadiums Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Watch Video:

Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside pic.twitter.com/YYtfI0nqWt — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 21, 2020

In normal circumstances, Stokes would have been busy with Rajasthan Royals in the latter half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other major tournaments, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been postponed owing to the global health scare.

Nevertheless, England and Wales Cricket Board are planning to get the gentleman’s game back on track. They are scheduled to host West Indies and Pakistan in July and August with the matches being played closed doors. Also, if the Tour goes as per plan, the England vs West Indies Test series will be the first international assignment after the COVID-19.