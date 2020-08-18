Dream11 will be the title sponsors for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Many prominent companies like Patanjali, unacademy, Jio and Byju’s were also in the race to bag the sponsorship rights. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the gaming app as their new title sponsors. IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news. Dream11 is an India-based sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football and many other sports. Dream XI will pay INR 222 crore to BCCI for the upcoming edition of IPL which is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 Named Title Sponsor for Upcoming Season for Rs 222 crores.

BCCI invited bids for IPL 2020 sponsorship rights after ending ties with China-based mobile company VIVO. As per the contract, VIVO was supposed to be associated with the mega-tournament till 2020. However, the deal was suspended amid the political tension between India and China. Many reputed firms threw their hat to add their name with IPL 2020. However, Dream11, who made the highest bids, was awarded the official rights. Twitterati went in frenzy after coming across the big news and they congratulated Dream11 for becoming the new title sponsors of IPL. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

Harsha Bhogle Reacts!!

Welcome to the #Dream11IPL. The new economy companies are dreaming big. Good to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2020

Fans Excited!!

Giant Strides!!

After scoffing at @Dream11 for a few years, I signed up for the 2019 IPL, and it was hella fun + addictive. (Also, they easily had the best ad campaign during World Cup 2019). And now they’re the official IPL 2020 sponsor. Big stride forward for the Mumbai-based co. #Dream11IPL — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 18, 2020

Dream11 IPL!!

Loved It!!

Confirmed!!

BREAKING : It's Confirmed news that @Dream11 company has signed the contract at 222 crore with @BCCI for this year IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship. Now, we will watch Dream XI IPL next month.#IPL2020 #Dream11 #Dream11ipl pic.twitter.com/HRgzqCe3mx — Ritik Rawat™ (@ItsRitikRawat) August 18, 2020

Speaking of IPL 2020, the tournament will get underway in UAE on September 19. The upcoming tournament is even more significant as it will mark the return of many prominent players on the cricket field after the COVID-19 break. With the pitches in UAE known to favour the spinners and the boundaries also being on the larger side, all the players will tackle a different challenge. Also, teams will have to follow some new rules owing to the coronavirus crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).