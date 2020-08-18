The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) to fantasy sports platform Dream11. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that Dream11 won the bid for Rs 222 crores. Dream11 will now sponsor IPL 2020 from August 18 to December 31, 2020. As per some other unconfirmed reports, the deal is said to be worth Rs 250 crores. Dream11 is already a partner of BCCI. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

BCCI had to look out for new sponsor for this year’s league after VIVO, a Chinese cell phone maker, pulled out amid India-China political tensions. As per reports, Dream11 outbid brands like TATA Sons, Byju’s, and Unacademy to win the IPL 2020 sponsorship rights in the final bidding process. As per reports, Unacademy was the second highest bidder at 210 crores, TATA Sons at 180 crores and Byju's at 125 crores.

Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

VIVO is expected to be back as main sponsor from next season to complete its five-year deal, which was signed in 2017. The deal was worth Rs 2199 crores and fetched BCCI roughly Rs 440 Crores annually. The deal with VIVO was to end in 2022 and now will be extended by one year. IPL 2020 Free Live Streaming: Star India Allows Jio to Stream Indian Premier League Matches Online Free on Select Plans, Claims Report.

The IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards and is scheduled to end on November 10. The T20 league was moved out of India in view of coronavirus pandemic. The matches will be played in three cities- Dubai, Sharjah and Abi Dhabi.

