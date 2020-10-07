Dwayne Bravo is one of the most famous all-rounders to have features in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indies cricketer is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad and has been with the franchise for long now. He has represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions apart from CSK in the IPL. Bravo was born on October 7, 1983 in Santa Cruz, Trinidad. As the CSK all-rounder turns 37, we take a look at some of his best performances in the IPL. Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 Wickets in T20 Cricket, CSK Hail Trinbago Knight Riders Bowler (See Post).

For first three seasons in the IPL, Bravo was with the Mumbai Indians squad. Ahead of IPL 2011, Chennai Super Kings opted for Bravo’s services. The cricketer represented Gujarat Lions for two years when CSK was suspended. Following the end of two-year suspension, CSK used Right To Match card to bring him on-board once again.

68 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018: During the IPL 2018, Bravo scored 30-ball 68 to guide Chennai Super Kings to victory. CSK chased down a target of 166 after staring defeat at 118 for eight in the 17th. Bravo came out to bat when Super Kings were reeling at 75 for five with the asking rate nearing 12. Bravo smashed three fours and seven sixes during his knock.

4/22 against Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2016: While playing for Gujarat Lions, Bravo scalped 4/22 against Kings XI Punjab. During this match, he became the first bowler to go past 300 wickets in T20s.

70* vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2009: While opening the innings for Mumbai Indians, Bravo smashed unbeaten 70 of just 59 balls as Mumbai Indians chased the paltry target of 120 runs. Bravo slammed seven fours and three sixes during his stay.

Bravo is not just a regular in the IPL, but has featured in many T20 leagues across the world. In IPL, he has picked147 wickets and has scored 1483 runs thus far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).