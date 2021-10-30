England and Australia took on each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. It wouldn't be wrong to say that England registered a comprehensive win over Australia, In this game, Australia was outplayed in all departments of the game. Jos Buttler's 71 unbeaten ushered the team to a comprehensive 8 wicket win. In this article, we shall be looking at the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. England vs Australia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26.

So after winning the toss, England decided to bowl first. The Australian bowlers created a ruckus by scalping wickets at regular intervals. However, the Australian kept the scoreboard ticking. Aaron Finch scored 44 runs for the team. They scored 125 runs for the team. England on the other hand was on a hammering spree. They looked quite determined and went on slamming tall sixes and fours. Jos Buttler's gutsy knock of 71 runs helped the team register an eight-wicket win. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game below:

#England registered the highest score in the power play as they score 66 runs. The previous record was held by Australia when they scored 63 runs against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

#This was the 14th time that the chasing team in the last 15 T20 matches in Dubai

#This was the third time that England registered a win with 50 or more than 50 balls to spare.

#Chris Jordan got his 77th wicket in the T20 career.

#Aaron Finch scored 2554 runs in the shortest format of the game.

#Jos Buttler scored his 15th half-century in T20Is.

Now England leads the Group 1 points table with six points in their kitty. The Three Lions now have six points in their kitty. Jonny Bairstow also remained unbeaten with Buttler.

