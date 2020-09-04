Ashton Agar is here to bowl his third over. Starts off giving away a single and one more on the second ball. There came a second wicket for Banton as Aaron Finch takes a superb catch. The Australian captain had to run quite a bit for that wicket. Tom Banton OUT on 8.
Adam Zampa back into the attack and new man Tom Banton gets into an attacking mode as he slams a FOUR to clear backward point. No runs on the remaining balls of the over. Single to end the over. Five from six balls.
Ashton Agar is into the attack. No run from the first ball and then a couple of singles. Agar gets his first wicket as Buttler slaps it to Cummins. Buttler OUT on 44 runs to deep mid-wicket. Curtains down on the beautiful innings of Buttler!
Adam Zampa has been introduced. After a couple of singles in the first four balls, Dawid Malan slams it to the deep extra cover for a FOUR. No run from the last ball.
Pat Cummins is brought back into the attack. No run from the first ball and then on the second ball, Buttler powers to the boundary for a FOUR! Jos Buttler on the verge of reaching a half-century. Single ends powerplay for England.
Kane Richardson is into the attack. Australia looks in total control for now and is back into the game. Concedes only five runs from the last over.
Pat Cummins is here and on the second delivery of the over, Buttler belts it to the covers for a FOUR. Netizens are already going gaga over Buttler. However, Cummins snaps his first wicket as Bairstow hands it over to Mitchell Starc. Bairstow OUT on 8.
Jos looking in some nick👀🔥🔥#EngvsAus— Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 4, 2020
Starc back into the attack for his second over. The pacer is constantly bowling at the pace of about 145 kmph. Bowls a cutter and Buttler slams it to the boundary for a FOUR. FOUR more and Buttler sends it away for a FOUR to backward point.
Aston Agar has been introduced into the attack and Jos Butler slams it to the long-off for a SIX! Beautiful shot by Buttler. FOUR more from Buttler for mid-on was quite a pre-meditated shot. This time Buttler slams it over mid-on for a SIX! Expensive over as Agar leaks 16 runs.
Mitchell Strac is the one who started off with the bowling as Jos Butter and Jonny Bairstow have taken on the field for batting. Starts off with a WIDE. A couple of more runs on the third ball and then a single. Driven down the covers for a FOUR!
England and Australia take on each other in the three-game T20I series. This series should have ideally been the preparation for T20 World Cup, but with the pandemic created due to the coronavirus, the mega-event has been postponed to 2021. With this series, Aaron Finch and men have ended their cricketing drought and are all set to take on each other in the T20I series. The matches will obviously be played behind closed doors. However, one can guarantee, that the contests would have no lack of intensity given the kind of a rivalry the two teams have against each other. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.
Talking about England, Eoin Morgan will lead the team and he has confirmed that everyone in the team is available. The captain during the pre-match presser also said that Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler would be opening the batting order for the home team. Dawid Malan who grabbed the headlines for his fiery batting against Pakistan would be on number three. If England selects Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, this would obviously leave out Tom Curran from the entire equation.
The visitors have travelled to England with a 21-member squad and have a plethora of options to make changes. Marnus Labuschange might struggle to make way into the playing XI. Coach Justin Langer had said that David Warner and Aaron Finch is the best opening pair in the limited over format. It is very likely that the Australian stick with the two in the opening slot.