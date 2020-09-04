England and Australia take on each other in the three-game T20I series. This series should have ideally been the preparation for T20 World Cup, but with the pandemic created due to the coronavirus, the mega-event has been postponed to 2021. With this series, Aaron Finch and men have ended their cricketing drought and are all set to take on each other in the T20I series. The matches will obviously be played behind closed doors. However, one can guarantee, that the contests would have no lack of intensity given the kind of a rivalry the two teams have against each other. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.

Talking about England, Eoin Morgan will lead the team and he has confirmed that everyone in the team is available. The captain during the pre-match presser also said that Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler would be opening the batting order for the home team. Dawid Malan who grabbed the headlines for his fiery batting against Pakistan would be on number three. If England selects Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, this would obviously leave out Tom Curran from the entire equation.

The visitors have travelled to England with a 21-member squad and have a plethora of options to make changes. Marnus Labuschange might struggle to make way into the playing XI. Coach Justin Langer had said that David Warner and Aaron Finch is the best opening pair in the limited over format. It is very likely that the Australian stick with the two in the opening slot.