England will look to seal the three-match series 2-0 when they met Ireland in the second ODI. Just like the opening game, this encounter will be also played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (August 1, 2020). After registering a six-wicket victory in the series opener, Eoin Morgan and Co must be high on confidence. However, the likes of Curtis Campher and Craig Young showcased good intent for Ireland and the home team must vary the fact. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the pitch report, weather report and possible line ups for ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2020. England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers.

Weather Forcast: Unlike the recently-concluded Test series between England and West Indies, rain didn’t hamper the first ODI of the series. Unfortunately, the weather is not likely to behave the same in the forthcoming game. Some rain is expected to play a part in the latter half of the match but it’s not likely to interrupt the encounter much. Hence, fans should brace themselves for an exciting match of cricket. Also, the conditions will be cloudy throughout the encounter and the fast bowlers look to exploit the conditions well. ENG vs IRE 2020: Fist Bump Replaces Post-Game Handshakes As ODI Cricket Resumes.

Weather In Southampton!!

England vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2020 Weather Forecast (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: In the series opener, the fast bowlers got some purchase from the pitch in the initial overs. However, the track got better with time and both the sides should keep the fact in mind. With the conditions being cloudy and rain expected to play a part in the latter half of the game, bowlers will find it difficult to grip the wet ball. Hence, the toss winning captain must elect to field first.

England, who comfortably won the first game, are not likely to tinker their winning combination. Hence, the likes of Liam Dawson and Reece Topley will continue to warm the benches. On the other hand, it’s a must-win game for Ireland and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Simi Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).