England (ENG) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The ENG vs IRE clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on August 1, 2020 (Saturday). The hosts won the first game by six wickets as they chased down the target of 173 in just over 27 overs. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, can scroll down below. David Willey, Sam Billings Star as England Beat Ireland by 6 Wickets.

Ireland had a difficult time in the first game as apart from debutant Curtis Campher and Andy McBrnie no other player managed to make their mark. However, things were different on the English camp as David Willey registered his career-best figures of 5/30 while Sam Billings scored his highest ODI score of 67 not out. ENG vs IRE 2020: Fist Bump Replaces Post-Game Handshakes As ODI Cricket Resumes.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Sam Billings (ENG) must be your keepers.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Eoin Morgan (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE) and Kevin O’Brien (IRE) must be your batsmen for this clash.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG) and Curtis Campher (IRE) can be picked as your all-rounders.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Adil Rashid (ENG), David Willey (ENG) and Chris Young (IRE) can be selected as your bowlers.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Sam Billings (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O’Brien (IRE), Moeen Ali (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Curtis Campher (IRE), Adil Rashid (ENG), David Willey (ENG) and Chris Young (IRE).

Johnny Bairstow (ENG) can be picked as your captain while Tom Curran (ENG) could be named as the vice-captain.

