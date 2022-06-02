England begin the new era under the newly appointed captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. And host New Zealand in the first of the three match Test series. The series, apparently, is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. New Zealand are the inaugural World Test champions and currently they are on sixth spot on the team standings having played two matches. Meanwhile, for ENG vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022.

England, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the WTC points table and will be looking to start afresh at home. England sees the return of veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad apart from few other changes.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 will be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The ENG vs NZ match is scheduled to start on June 02, 2022 (Friday) at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time. James Anderson, Stuart Broad in England’s Playing XI for First Test Against New Zealand.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand’s tour of England 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2022.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, fans can get the live streaming online of ENG vs NZ 1st Test match 2022 on the SonyLiv mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming of ENG vs NZ. Jio users can watch free live streaming online of ENG vs NZ on JioTv app.

