England is all set to take on the World test champions New Zealand in the first test match of a three-match series at an iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London on 2 June 2022 (Thursday). The match will commence at 103:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for ENG vs NZ first test can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. James Anderson, Stuart Broad in England’s Playing XI for First Test Against New Zealand.

England will start fresh under the new leadership; Ben Stokes as captain and New Zealand Cricketer Brendon McCullum as coach in the red-ball cricket. New Zealand will continue playing under the shade of Captain Kane Williamson who led the team in the World test championship final home. The two teams were previously seen playing against each other in two match series last year where New- Zealand defeated England by 1-0.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ben Stokes (ENG), Craig Overton (ENG) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Kyle Jamieson (NZ) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG), Craig Overton (ENG), James Anderson (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Kyle Jamieson (NZ).

Joe Root (ENG) could be named as the captain of your NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Kane Williamson (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

