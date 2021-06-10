England and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The last time they locked horns with each other, the match ended with a draw. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Kane Williamson has been rested for the match due to an 'irritated' left elbow. This decision is actually taken keeping in mind the World Test Championship 2021 final match against India. Trent Boult Opens Up About Social Media Controversy Ahead of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2021, Says ‘You Have to be Careful With What You are Putting Out There’.

Tom Latham will be handling the reins of the team in the absence of Williamson. For Team England, the recent turn of events has been quite troublesome for the home team.ECB's social media crackdown has led to the suspension of Ollie Robbinson. Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are also under the scanner for their old tweets where they have been allegedly mocking Indian accents. The ECB has reportedly taken a not of these tweets and could take stern action against the cricketers. However, Trent Boult feels that these issues will not distract the home team as they are raring to go. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in London. The match is scheduled to start on June 10, 2021 (Wednesday) at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand’s tour of England 2021 in India. Sony SIX/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2021.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, fans can get the live streaming online of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match 2021 on the SonyLiv mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming of ENG vs NZ. Jio users can watch free live streaming online on JioTv app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).