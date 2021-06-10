Trent Boult has opened up about the ECB's social media crackdown. This recent development by the England Cricket Board has bothered a few cricketers including Ollie Robinson who has been handed suspension due to his old tweets on social media. The crackdown could affect the likes of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler who under the scanner for allegedly mocking Indians. The two had posted tweets in broken English. Just ahead of the second Test match against England, Trent Boult has opened up about the crackdown by ECB and said that the home team will not get affected by the development. Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler Could Land in Trouble for Old Tweets, ECB Reportedly Starts Investigation as the Two Cricketers Allegedly Mock Indians.

The Kiwi pacer said that the home team will be looking to put up good performances on the board. He also opened up about how fatal social media can be and emphasised that it comes in with a lot of responsibilities. Boult also said that he can only speak about himself and not others. “You can approach anyone around the world. In terms of our profession as sportspeople, you are in the limelight non-stop. You have to be careful with what you are putting out there I suppose," said Trent Boult. he further said that the cricketers are world leaders and they are always into the spotlight for what they put out.

England will be playing their next match against New Zealand on June 10, 2021, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. After this match, New Zealand will be playing against India for the World Test Championship 2021 Final.

