Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, England and Pakistan will face each other in a three-match T20I series. The ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham on July 16, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming to make a winning start to the shorter format. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. England T20I Squad for Pakistan Series Announced, Eoin Morgan Returns; Ben Stokes Rested.

England played a second-string team in the One-Day Internationals as major stars were in isolation amid COVID-19 concerns but managed to white-wash Pakistan 3-0. However, the Three Lions will welcome back their regular stars for the T20Is and will once again start as the favourites with Eoin Morgan leading the squad. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Pakistan have a good record in the shorter format and will hope to give a better account of themselves. ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021.

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played in the Trent Bridge Stadium, Nottingham on July 16, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

