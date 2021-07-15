Following the conclusion of the ODI series, England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will now face each other in three T20I matches. The ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on Nottingham on July 16, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming to start off the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. England T20I Squad for Pakistan Series Announced, Eoin Morgan Returns; Ben Stokes Rested.

It was a much-weakened England, who were the better of the two teams in the ODI series, winning it 3-0. However, the Three Lions welcome most of their first-team regulars for the T20Is with Eoin Morgan captaining the side and will once again look to replicate their performances from the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Pakistan will have most of the players from the ODI series and will hope to give a better account of themselves.

ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be the keepers in your team.

ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK) could be selected as the batsmen.

ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK) should be the all-rounders.

ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Saqib Mahmood (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) can be the bowlers in your team.

Babar Azam (PAK) can be named as the captain while Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be selected as the vice-captain.

