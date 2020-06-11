West Indies cricket team could take a knee during the upcoming Tests series against England in solidarity with Black Lives Matter campaign. Anti-racism protests have grown up after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Afro-American man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Many sportspersons have joined the Black Lives Matter movement, calling for an end to racism. Meanwhile, Windies Test captain Jason Holder has said that he will discuss the possibility of taking a knee, a form of protest against unfair treatment of black people, with his teammates. West Indies Cricket Team Reaches England for Test Series, ECB Welcomes Players ; Says 'Delighted to Have You Here'.

"It definitely - probably - will be discussed among us and we'll definitely decide how we'll go forward as a team with it. I just want to make sure whatever we do, if we do anything, that it is done the right way," Holder said.

"Whatever point we make, if we do decide to show some sort of solidarity with it, we'll make sure everyone is on the same page. But I don't want to sit here and speak for the other members of the team without consulting them," the Windies Test skipper added. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

West Indies cricket team recently arrived in Manchester for three-match Test series set to be played from July 08. The team arrived on a chartered plane along with support staff and 11 reserved players. The team will stay in quarantine and then prepare for the series while practising social distancing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).