England’s women's team will be looking to stay alive in the three-match T20 series against their Australian counterpart when the sides meet in the second game of the series. The first game was a close affair, with Australia chasing a score of 154 with one ball to spare. The two nations are considered one of the best teams when it comes to the shortest format and their games make up for excellent viewing. The Kennington Oval in London is a batting paradise and this game should be a high scoring one. England will feel they were 20 runs short of the par score in the last game and, accordingly, try and make changes to their game plan. England versus Australia Women’s second T20 game starts at 10:30 PM and will be streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. Ashes 2023: UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Agrees With Ben Stokes' Views on Australia's 'Spirit of Cricket' After Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Dismissal.

Sophia Dunkley scored a brilliant half-century for England in the first t20 game, but the middle order could not provide the supporting role which was needed. Amy Jones contributed with an unbeaten 40, but the likes of Danni Wyatt and Alice Capsey will have to chip in as well. In terms of bowling, the team did well, particularly Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

Australia had Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath to thank for leading a successful run chase against a quality English team. The team has an excellent balance about them with quality all-rounders like Ellyse Perry in their ranks. Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets in the win and the team will hope the bowler can chip in with similar figures in today’s contest. ‘Definitely Not Me’ Ben Stokes Responds to Australian Newspaper’s Front Page ‘Crybabies’ Jibe.

When Is ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 2nd T20I? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England 2nd T2OI of the series on July 5, 2023, Wednesday. The match would begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 2nd T20I?

The England Women vs Australia Women Ashes 2nd T20I will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 2nd T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd T20I live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match for free on the JioTV app. Fans can also watch this match live on the FanCode app and website, but they would need to purchase a pass for it. It should be another close match between two sides who are more or less on the same level. Expect England to win this game to take the series to the decider.

