Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 has taken world cricket by storm and certainly polarized the cricket fraternity. Be it the former cricketers or the fans, each and everyone has voiced their opinion. Even Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has had his say. Bizarre!

During the 52nd over of England’s second innings, Bairstow ducked Cameron’s Green bouncer and following which, he left the crease. Australia's wicket-keeper was aware of the fact that the ball was yet to be deemed dead, and so he threw the ball at the stumps to send Bairstow back in the hut. England players and fans were shellshocked at what panned out.

After the game, which saw Australia trump the Three Lions by 43 runs, England skipper Ben Stokes said that he would not think of dismissing a batter in that manner. “Would I want to win a game in that way? The answer for me is no. We just have to move on," Stokes said.

Sunak's thoughts also resonated with that of Stokes', and he opined that the act of the Aussies was not in line with the spirit of the game.

On Monday, the spokesman of the British Prime Minister was asked whether Mr Sunak believed Australia's actions were not in keeping with the spirit of cricket, to which he said: "Yes".

England are 2-0 down in the five-match Test series and need to win the remaining games to reclaim the urn. The third test is slated to be played on July 07 at Headingley in Leeds, and Stokes & Co. would look to bring their A-game into the play in the do-or-die clash.

