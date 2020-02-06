England’s Matt Parkinson Insults MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli in his Old Tweets, Deletes Posts After Netizens Troll him

Matt Parkinson (Photo Credits: Getty)

England’s Matt Parkinson had been in the news for making it to the playing XI in the first ODI game against South Africa which was held at Cape Town in South Africa. The spinner failed to impress with the ball as the hosts went on to win the game seven wickets and Parkinson could not take a single wicket in his debut game. he bowled at an economy of 5.54 as he bowled for 8.4 overs and gave away 48 runs. But there was something more than irked the netizens as Parkinson in many of the old tweets had insulted MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

The netizens dug up the tweets and took a snapshot of it and circulated it further on social media. They also lashed out at the England leggie and trolled him badly. In some of his tweets, Parkinson had called Virat Kohli an arrogant player. The English cricketer even went on to call MS Dhoni a disgrace and also tour a sour jibe at Ravindra Jadeja after he had scored a triple ton in domestic cricket. Parkinson went on to delete the tweets after he was trolled on social media by the Indian fans. First, check out the snapshots below:

Parkinson deleted his tweet about Virat 🤣 — Where's the 44th? (@Kohlify) February 5, 2020

My next block is going to be Matt Parkinson — absy (@absycric) February 5, 2020

Matt Parkinson deleted about 3000 tweets. Was 7700 when checked last time.visited again and now at 4500 😂😂😂 — Parshva (@spidernoir99) February 5, 2020

@mattyparky96 I thought that was his ICC Ranking. Poor thing can't digest team India's performance. I am sure the cricket team in my apartment block can beat the England team in game of cricket (they can chose the format) — Abhishek B (@sunny272010) February 6, 2020

Talking about the three-match series between South Africa and England, the series stands on 1-0 for the hosts. The second match will happen on February 8, 2020, at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.