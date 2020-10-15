Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Match 32 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16 (Thursday). Both teams had impressive campaigns so far and will be determined to register a victory in the upcoming fixture. The defending champions are second in points tally with six triumphs in seven outings while KKR have taken the fourth slot by winning four of their seven clashes. The KKR vs MI provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. MI vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 32.

Rohit Sharma and Co have ticked all the departments and are the front runners to win their fifth title. From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, every top-order batsmen have runs under their belt while Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have done well in the end overs. Pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have done exceptional jobs in the bowling department. For KKR, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan delivery regularly in the inconsistent batting order. At the same time, Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have handled the bowling department well. MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

As mentioned above, the right-arm pacer delivered consistently in the tournament so far. With 11 wickets from seven games, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the side and will like to enhance his tally even further in the upcoming fixture. As KKR batsmen haven’t delivered consistently, the speedster also has the chance to make a mark. Hence, he should be picked as the captain of your team.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

The Caribbean dasher has been in red-hot form and deserves to be the captain of your fantasy team. Pollard has given Mumbai late flourishes regularly, and his bowling has come handy too. One also can’t ignore the veteran’s fielding prowess as the catches will also earn you extra points. All these factors make Pollard an ideal vice-captain of your side.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR Likely Playing XI: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).