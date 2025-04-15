Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are everywhere! A couple of RCB fans were spotted enjoying the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2025 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15. In a picture that has gone viral, the two fans were seen wearing RCB's jerseys, one in the traditional red and black one and the other in the RCB green jersey. Rajat Patidar and co donned RCB's green jersey in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings attained a winning start to their PSL 2025 campaign, beating Multan Sultans with James Vince scoring a century. Ball Boy Takes Brilliant Catch Outside Boundary Line During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

RCB Fans Spotted Watching Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)