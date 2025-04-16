Fans slammed the poor crowd turnaround during the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2025, at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15. Often billed as the 'El Clasico' of the Pakistan Super League, the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match was expected to fetch a big crowd but that was not the case. Pictures shared on social media showed empty stands at the National Bank Stadium and fans reacted to the low turnout. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars emerged on top, beating Karachi Kings by 65 runs to record their second win in PSL 2025. RCB Fans in Pakistan Spotted Watching Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match (See Pic).

'Very Poor Crowd' Turnout

The match called El Clasico in Pakistan, in a cricket mad city, but it's in front of another very poor crowd #PSLX #Cricket pic.twitter.com/5zBNmdHmjn — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 15, 2025

'No Crowd' for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match

Again there is no crowd for this match. 🏟️@TheRealPCB can you please shift all matches of PSL 11 to Rawalpindi and Lahore stadium?#PSL2025 #LQvKK pic.twitter.com/byqePAgHxc — Amir (@khano_3) April 15, 2025

'Embarrassing and Disappointing'

@thePSLt20 hnji ho gaya bigger and better psl season X ? biggest match of the tournament . karachi v lahore as they say .. 0 crowd truly embarrassing and disappointing #PakistanCricket #LQvKK #PSLX #PSL2025 — Qasim Choudry (@chqasimreal) April 15, 2025

'Abysmal Crowd'

The crowd in Karachi Stadium is abysmal today even from its own standard.#PSL #KarachiKings — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) April 15, 2025

Fan Frustrated With Low Turnout

karachi people you guys don't deserve cricket, wtf is this crowd in a karachi vs lahore game?!?!? idc how shit the stadium is, how shit the view is or how shit psl is now. you're the ones who have made it shit. — عثمان (@usmssss) April 15, 2025

Sarcastic

