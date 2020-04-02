Fans Come up With Hilarious Replies As ICC Asks for 'Wrong Answers Only' on MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's Popular Photo From 2011 Cricket Word Cup Final

Guess The Player (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

India’s triumph in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 completes nine years on Thursday (April 2, 2020) and on the occasion; fans relive MS Dhoni and Co’s effort against Sri Lanka and made Twitter go berserk. Even, International Cricket Council (ICC) also gave the fans a unique game from the match. The apex cricket council shared the popular snapshot of Dhoni’s reaction after hitting the match-winning six and Yuvraj Singh’s ecstatic celebration. However, they white-painted the body of the two stars and asked the fans to guess the players. Well, it was obvious that the fans will not break a sweat in identifying Dhoni and Yuvi. Thus, ICC asked netizens to give wrong answers only. This Day, That Year: When MS Dhoni’s Sensational Knock Guided India to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Trophy.

Well, the cricket fans all over the world got a great opportunity to display their sense of humour and they gave hilarious response. Some responded with the names of other cricketers while several fans even went to football players, movie stars and politicians. Have a look.

ICC's Quiz:

Biopic Stars!!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddhant Chaturvedi 😉 — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@Ravides64037446) April 2, 2020

So Accurate!!

Messi & Suarez 👀 — Dr Khushboo Kadri 🩺 (@khushikadri) April 2, 2020

Another One!!

तेज प्रताप और तेजस्वी यादव — rajababu घर पे है (@bhumihaar9o) April 2, 2020

Is It!!

Thalapathy and Dhanush — ᴄɪɢᴀʀᴇᴛᴛᴇ ™ (@itz_Cigarette) April 2, 2020

Hollywood Too!!

Tome cruise and Jacki chain 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Zain Ali (@ZainAli98350577) April 2, 2020

KUL-CHA!!

Chahal and kuldeep.. — Sowmiya (@Sowmiya_Vv) April 2, 2020

Speaking of the 2011 World Cup final, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in the first innings courtesy a spectacular century by veteran Mahela Jayawardene. In reply, India got off to a worse possible start as both the openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were dismissed inside the first five overs.

However, Gautam Gambhir and a 22-year old Virat Kohli stitched a substantial partnership and brought the Men in Blue back in the game. Gambhir was dismissed for well-made 97 and the baton was passed to captain Dhoni who made an unbeaten 91 and India to a six-wicket victory.