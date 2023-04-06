Several cricket fans at the Guwahati’s Barsapara cricket stadium for the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings showed discontentment with the insufficient parking service facility provided by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). The new IPL venue at Guwahati’s Barsapara cricket stadium could not provide adequate parking facilities for the fans. Jos Buttler Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

As per ‘The sentinel’ report, the fans had to pay Rs 300 in order to park their vehicles and that too outside the stadium. Expressing dissatisfaction with the parking facility provided by ACA, a fan said, “After spending so much on the tickets, we assumed that there would be appropriate parking facilities for vehicles—both two-wheelers and four-wheelers."

The report further states that due to a deficiency in parking space, most fans parked their vehicles on the ends of the highways nearby the Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium. Moreover, to avail of that facility, fans had to pay out of their pockets. The private parking lots take Rs 300 for four-wheelers and 100 for two-wheelers.

The stadium, which was inaugurated on October 17, 2017, can provide a seating capacity of above 40,000. This is the first time that Assam Cricket Association is organising two IPL matches at its Guwahati Cricket Stadium. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals’ second home game is on April 8, 2023, when they take on Delhi Capitals. Mr Tridip Konwar, who is the secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, was unavailable for comment on the issue related to parking in the opening IPL match in Guwahati, as claimed by the report.

The Guwahati cricket stadium hosted its maiden ODI match on October 21, 2018. During a news conference, the DCP mentioned the routes and measures taken to retain a secure environment for both fans and cricketers. The press conference’s main notion was the revelation of vehicular travel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).