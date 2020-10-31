Mumbai Indians continued their dominance in IPL 2020 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in match 51 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday (October 30). A well-disciplined bowling performance and an Ishan Kishan masterclass with the bat, took the record champions to another win and confirm them as one of the top two teams in the points table. DC vs MI Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By Nine Wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals, started in the worst way possible, as Trent Boult dismissed both opneers for cheap. Shreays Iyer and Rishabh Pant staged a fighting partnership but the pressure proved too much as a late flourish from Jasprit Bumrah, saw DC batsmen failing to make any impact on the game. In the end, DC somehow managed to put on a below par score of 110/9 on the board. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians took a cautious approach with both openers scoring just over run-a-ball. But then Ishan Kishan decided to change gears and with a brilliant inning of 72 from 47 deliveries took Mumbai Indians to a win. Netizens were impressed with another complete performance from the record champions and praised them on social media.

Ishan Kishan

MI's Bowling Today

#DCvMI Trent Boult 2 overs - 2 wickets Rahul chahar 1 overs - 1 wicket Pollard introduces bumrah#DelhiCapitals be like pic.twitter.com/XMdp2GzS8z — कार्तिकेय विनायक सावंत (@kartikey_sawant) October 31, 2020

Trump Cards

Jasprit Bumrah

MI To Other Teams

The Duo

Mumbai Indians don't u dare let go of SuryaKumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. They are future of Mumbai Indians 💙#MIvDC #MIvsDC #DCvMI #DCvsMI — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals have now lost four games on the trot and all their great work at the start of the tournament is coming undone. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently third in the points table but their net run-rate has dropped into negative, which could prove to be critical if other results go against them.

Shreyas Iyer’s team still have their playoff destiny in their own hands as a win in the final game against RCB will see them make it into the final four. But it will be tricky fixture as Virat Kohli’s team might have similar objective depending on the result of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).