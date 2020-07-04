New Delhi, July 4: Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and wife Sakshi completed 10 years as husband and wife on Saturday. The pair tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun. The wedding was done in a private ceremony and few had knowledge of the ceremony happening. The couple have a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015. The family have been staying at their farmhouse in Ranchi throughout the time that the country has been under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni is approaching the twilight years of his illustrious career and hasn't played for the Indian team since their 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 10, 2019. Yet, he remains one of the biggest names of the sport in the country and the couple were wished by many fans on their special day on Saturday. MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat Take off to Maldives for a Holiday With RP Singh & Devanshi Popat (See Pics).

Fan's Tweet

Dhoni : Will you marry me Sakshi ? Sakshi : Are you sure Mahi ? Dhoni : As sure as I'm getting a century in the next match ! Happy Anniversary Mahi and Sakshi ! @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat #HappyAnniversayMahiandSakshi pic.twitter.com/oqTQ8KWsGk — Jitendra yadav (@jitendray600) July 4, 2020

"Happy 10th marriage anniversary Mahi-Sakshi #MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #marriageanniversary," said another with pictures of the couple during their wedding and in the years since. Unlike most fellow cricketers, Dhoni has largely receded from the public eye during the lockdown, appearing largely in Instagram posts made on Sakshi or Ziva's page.

