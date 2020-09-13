Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child and aren't we all excited about it. The couple earlier took to their social media accounts to share the happy news with all their fans while also informing about her due date. Anushka's baby bump was visible already and just in case you missed out on this crucial update, let us share another endearing click of hers with you. The Zero actress took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of hers flaunting her baby bump and it was oh-so-adorable. Anushka Sharma and Natasa Stankovic Wore the Same Black Polka-Dotted Dress During Pregnancy and Internet's Obsessed With It (See Pics).

"Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?" captioned Anushka while sharing a picture of her caressing her baby bump. The pretty actress is currently in UAE accompanying hubby Virat Kohli for his IPL matches. The couple earlier celebrated their happy news with his RCB team members when they decided to throw in an intimate bash for them. Virat Kohli Shares his Excitement for Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Calls It an Incredible Feeling.

Check Out Her Picture

Speaking of her professional life, there are reports that Anushka Sharma is the top contender to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. The historical epic helmed by Om Raut is a big scale budget and is expected to go on floors next year. Now if Anushka decides to sign or skip it will only be revealed after the makers decide to make an official announcement. Till then let's keep sending all our good wishes for this expecting mother.

