With over 500 million viewers in 2025, the IPL is more than just a cricket tournament — it’s something people across the country look forward to. FOMO7’s leaderboard allows fans to be part of the action in a new way. Summer is mainly spent with the family gathering in front of the television to watch IPL. Generation after generation, the nation supports their respective teams, favourite players, and cities.

As the IPL sweeps the country with its electrifying energy, another game is being played beyond the stadiums. This game is content where cricket fans get to become players and experience the extravaganza on a different level.

FOMO7 IPL Leaderboard

For many IPL fans, platforms like FOMO7 make watching matches more exciting by adding fun prediction games alongside live action. The game is not restricted to just watching - now cricket fans can play along, give the correct predictions, and get a chance to win huge rewards and prizes. FOMO7 has a real-time leaderboard where players can compete and climb to the top. The leaderboard keeps on tracking every high and low on a real-time basis. The competition is extreme, but at the end of it all, there is a huge prize.

Every week, lakhs of cricket lovers visit and log onto FOMO7 to participate in the competition and feel the thrill and passion that comes with it. With every right prediction, users earn points that slowly push them to the top of the leaderboard. But the winnings and predictions are not just about the correct guess. Strategies are involved, along with the right intuition and bold moves that others would not think to make.

After every game, the leaderboard updates live, creating an adrenaline-filled experience in which the player's position and fortune can change quickly. The unpredictability of the entire situation keeps the players hooked on the platform. While the end of the IPL brings exciting rewards for leaderboard toppers — from cash prizes to special bonuses — it’s important to remember that not every prediction leads to a win. That’s the nature of competitive games.

Just like cricket itself, ups and downs are part of the journey. Sometimes, even the most confident picks don’t go your way. However, strategies can reduce the chances of losing. Many experienced users focus on:

Tracking player performance and form

Studying pitch and weather conditions

Avoiding emotional decisions and going with data

Spreading risk instead of betting everything on one match

The leaderboard isn’t just about luck — it rewards those who stay consistent, stay informed, and keep improving.

Last Week’s Winner: Riya Topped the Leaderboard in 3 Days

Take last week’s story, for instance. Riya from Kolkata, a first-time player, shocked the public when she climbed from Rank 89 to the top in three days. Her perfect streak of predictions during the double-header weekend earned her ₹30,000. Her story inspires many others to dive in and take their shot.

With another action-packed week ahead, a new leaderboard has been born — clean slate, open field, and endless possibilities. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned player or a cricket buff trying your luck for the first time. All it takes is one good run to turn the tide.

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? To back your instincts, make your move, and fight your way to the top? Because on FOMO7, the crown isn’t given — it’s earned. And this week, the title of IPL King could be yours. Jump into the action, make your predictions, and aim for the IPL King Title.

