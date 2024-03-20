Karachi, March 20: Former Pakistan Test captain Saeed Ahmed passed away at the age of 86, on Wednesday. Saeed represented Pakistan in 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with the help of five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his right-arm off-spin bowling. Afghanistan Cricket Board Urges Australian Government Not to Impose Its Policies on Cricket Boards After Postponement of T20I Series.

He made his Test debut against West Indies in 1958 and played his last Test for Pakistan in Melbourne during the 1972-73 tour. He was Pakistan’s sixth Test captain and had replaced Hanif Mohammad as skipper of the side during England’s tour of the nation in 1969. However, his tenure as captain lasted for only three Tests. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences and said, “The PCB is saddened over the demise of former Test captain and expresses deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed. He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team.”

