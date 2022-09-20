Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has criticised the 'hero worship' mentality in Indian cricket while talking about how people and media are obsessed with the players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The 2011 ICC ODI World Cup winner stressed that this culture was witnessed in cricket earlier also when the Indian legend Kapil Dev won the World Cup in 1983. He opined that media personnel should give equal importance to every player in a national side and should not discriminate amongst the cricketers irrespective of their stardom. Virat Kohli Looked Really Good, Hope He Continues This Form: Gautam Gambhir

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Gambhir said, "Don't create monsters in the dressing room. Only monster should be Indian Cricket, not an individual." He also added that social media followers are 'the fakest thing in the country' while pointing out how they influence the society in both positive and negative manner and urged the social media users to praise every small thing in life.

Earlier, Gambhir talked about how MS Dhoni was wrongly termed a hero after India won 2011 World Cup despite the contributions of every team member including the former opener's knock of 97 in the final against Sri Lanka. Gambhir said: "Do you think that this whole hero worship chokes the next star to come up? Nobody has grown in that shadow. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier, it is Virat Kohli now. He also questioned the idea of Kohli opening the partnership with Rohit Sharma for India.

