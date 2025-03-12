Mumbai, March 12: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will attend wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's wedding in Mussoorie, Dehradun. The wedding festivities already started in Mussoorie with the mehendi ceremony on Monday. On Tuesday, Indian cricket stars like former skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant set the dance floor on fire at the sangeet ceremony. In a video going viral on the internet Dhoni and Raina can be seen showing off their dance moves on popular Sufi song 'Dama Dum Mast Qalandar'. MS Dhoni Arrives in Mussoorie Ahead of Rishabh Pant’s Sister Sakshi Pant Wedding.

Dhoni reached Dehradun on Tuesday with his wife Sakshi to attend the functions while Raina was accompanied by his wife Priyanka. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are also expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

Pant, who was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, travelled to India on Monday morning and joined the family members for celebrations. Sakshi Pant is getting married to businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The duo got engaged last year after dating for almost nine years.

Dhoni was also among the attendees at Sakshi Pant's engagement ceremony in London in January 2024. Sakshi, who studied in the UK, enjoys a large following on social media courtesy of her travel pictures and trendy outfits. Dhoni will next be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant Seen Shaking a Leg at LSG Captain’s Sister’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

The five-time champions will open their campaign on March 23 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Pant, who became the most expensive buy in the IPL history, will lead the Lucknow Super Giants, who will commence their campaign on March 24 against Delhi Capitals.

