In a very exciting clash, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will face each other in match 3 of the ongoing third edition of Women's Premier League 2025. GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 match will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz on Dream 11 can scroll down to get all the fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 match between these two rivals. In WPL 2024, UPW-W failed to qualify for the play-off and so did GG-W. GG-W also lost the opening encounter of the WPL 2025 against RCB-W. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Third Umpire's Three 'Run Out' Decisions Spark Controversy During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match.

Gujarat Giants played well in the opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. Ashleigh Gardner was at her best alongside Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney as the trio helped GG put up a big score on the board. Although, they lack depth in the bowling department and it showed when they couldn't defend 201 runs on the board. In the second match, they will have to upgrade their bowling performance against a fearsome batting lineup of Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Uma Chetry, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar

Bowlers: Kashvee Gautam, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Ecclestone.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney, Uma Chetry, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone.

