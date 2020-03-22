Given a Chance, Would Love to Play for Chennai Super Kings in Women’s IPL: Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: India's Women's T20 World Cup star, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav wants to play for Chennai Super Kings if given a chance in the women's Indian Premier League. "Given a chance, would love to roll my arm over for @ChennaiIPL," Poonam said in a tweet replying to a question where she was asked which team she would want to turn up for in the IPL.

"Lionesses are the real hunters! Vaa vaa Manjal malarey!" Chennai Super Kings replied to Poonam from their official Twitter handle. India lost to Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup but Poonam was a revelation in the tournament. Starting her campaign with a four-wicket haul against Australia, the 28-year-old scalped 10 wickets in the competition, finishing as the second highest wicket taker behind Megan Schutt. Poonam Yadav Bowls a Double-Bounce No-Ball During India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Watch Video).

Jaipur was supposed to host the upcoming 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge where a total of seven matches was to be played during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoff week at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium involving four teams.

Last year, it was played among three teams. The idea of having the women player clash on the sidelines of the IPL was introduced in 2018 and a one-off match was played in Mumbai.

In the inaugural edition, Supernovas won the match by three wickets in a last over thriller against the Trailblazers at the Wankhede Stadium. In 2019, it was a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match, featuring a new team called IPL Velocity along with IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas. The IPL Supernovas defeated IPL Velocity by 4 wickets in second edition and retained the title.