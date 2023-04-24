Defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT) are ready to lock horns with five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on April 25, 2023, Tuesday. Gujarat Titans’ 2023 IPL campaign seems to be on the track as the Hardik Pandya-led unit registered another win. The 2022 IPL winners, who are currently in the fourth place with four wins and two losses, were victorious in their previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Virat Kohli Becomes First Royal Challengers Bangalore Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR Match.

Batting first, Gujarat, on the back of Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya’s vital knocks, posted 135. Defending 136, Gujarat bowlers did well to see the back of Lucknow’s in-form batters, Kyler Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and, Nicholas Pooran. However, KL Rahul’s valiant knock of 64 did brought Lucknow closer to the target but once he got out, the game went in favour of Gujarat.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are currently in the seventh place after having registered three wins and three losses out of their six games. Their last defeat came against Punjab when their bowlers leaked too many runs as Punjab posted 214 on board. Chasing 215, Mumbai’s top-order batters did well to bring them closer but when they were dismissed the game turned in favour of Punjab. The match against Gujarat is a perfect opportunity for Mumbai to make a winning come back.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium during GT vs MI IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between GT and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 26-39 degrees Celsius. 'They Were Trying to Give Me Farewell' MS Dhoni Drops Retirement Hint Again, Thanks Kolkata Crowd After KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between GT and MI seems to be made for batting. Batsman can start playing their strokes from the start of the innings because the bounce will be true. Spinners will have to wait till the later stages of the game to leave any major impact on the game.

