Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Gujarat Titans have climbed to the second spot in the Indian Premier League with three wins on the bounce. After defeat in their first game of the campaign against Punjab, the team did well to bounce back in style and securing victories over Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. They have been brilliant on the road and will now seek home comfort as they welcome the Royals. Opponents Rajasthan are are on a two-game winning spree as well and with two wins and two losses, they are seventh in the points table. With games coming thick and fast in the league, they will need to continue with the winning momentum. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Butler comes up against his former team Rajasthan in this game and he will have added motivation to do well for new team Gujarat here. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan have done well in the top order and they have a key role to play here. In terms of bowling, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been brilliant and their wicket taking skills will come in handy for the side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a much needed half-century against Punjab and his return to form will be huge sigh of relief for Rajasthan. He along with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag will do the bulk of the scoring for the team. Jofra Archer was the player of the match for the Royals in the last game and Gujarat will do well to keep him quiet.

When is GT vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 9. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). GT vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 23.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the GT vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 Star Sports 1 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2/2 HD Tamil, Star Sports 2/2 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. For the GT vs RR IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the GT vs RR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat at home make up for a powerful unit and they should secure another win on the trot.

