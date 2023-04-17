Gujarat Titans handed Noor Ahmad his debut in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 17 against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He was named as an impact player during the 15th over of the second innings of the match. Noor replaced Shubman Gill, who went off with a finger injury that he suffered while attempting a catch. Following this, the Afghan spinner impressed on his IPL debut, taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in his first over. Today, in this article, let's take a look at who is Noor Ahmad. Arjun Tendulkar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Sachin Tendulkar's Son, Who Made His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match.

Noor Ahmad is a left-arm leg-brek bowler or a chinaman bowler, which is a rarity in this sport. The 18-year-old has already made a name for himself after playing in franchise leagues throughout the world. After being a regular part of the under-19 setup, Noor was handed his national team debut in the Zimbabwe T20I series, last year (2022). He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka later in 2022. After the GT vs RR match, Noor was praised by Vikram Solanki (GT team Director) in the press conference. Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan Spinner, Shines On IPL Debut; Gujarat Titans' Impact Player Dismisses Sanju Samson During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Noor Ahmad Kumar Quick Facts

# Noor Ahmad was born in Herat, Afghanistan on January 3, 2005.

# Noor Ahmad is a left-arm leg-break bowler and according to an Afghanistan Cricket Board documentary, he idolizes leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

# He made his first-class debut on April 29, 2019, for Kabul Region in the 2019 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament.

# Noor made his T20 debut on October 8, 2019, for Mis Ainak Knights in the 2019 Shpageeza Cricket League

# Noor made his List A Debut on October 14, 2020.

# The chinaman bowler played for Afghanistan in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. He took seven wickets in five matches.

# Noor made his T20I Debut against Zimbabwe in 2022. He recorded a figure of 4/10 in four overs which is the best for an Afghanistan bowler on his T20I debut.

# Noor Ahmad represented Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. He made his debut against Hobart Hurricanes during the BBL 2021-22 at the age of 15 years and 350 days. By doing so he became the youngest debutant in BBL.

# Noor made his ODI Debut against Sri Lanka in November 2022.

# Noor was bought by Gujarat Titans in the 2022 mega auction at an amount of INR 30 Lakh. Noor however did not play for GT in IPL 2022.

After his first over where he dismissed Sanju Samson and changed the game, Noor was asked to defend six runs in the final over against a well-set Shimron Hetmyer. Noor failed to defend the total. Nevertheless, it was an impactful debut for him and he will be now looking for more opportunities in the future.

